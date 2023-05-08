Max Air plane two tyre burst during landing for Abuja airport

Abuja, May 8,(BBC/GNA) – Max Air plane had a two tyre burst during landing at Abuja on Sunday.

The Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria capital don resume operations, after the crash.

The Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, said, the aircraft, said the situation was currently under control.

This comes after airport officials temporarily closed the airport, foillowing the incident.

The Air aircraft wey get 143 passengers and a child on board experienced the accident on Sunday when im tyres burst during landing, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for Abuja.

The Airline, through its twitter handles, said the aircraft had two of its tyres, suddenly bursting, as it landed.

All passengers and crew on board however, suffered no casualties.

Airline officials said they had taken steps to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.

“We will replace the aircraft tires and the aircraft would taxi to the ramp for further investigations before we release am for future flights,” officials said.

The airline officials, extend their appreciation to the airport authorities, emergency services and all relevant agencies, who responded promptly and professionally to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

