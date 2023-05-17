“Let’s unite for victory,” Ashie Moore tells NDC members 

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, May 17, GNA-Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic c Congress (NDC)has asked members of the party to unite for overwhelming victory in Ghana’s next general election in 2024.

“Ghanaians will not forgive us, if we fail to unite for the party to win the 2024 elections,” the Regional Chairman said.

Nii Ashie Moore, speaking to journalists in Accra after last Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primaries, congratulated party members for giving the nod to former President John Dramani Mahama, to lead the party in next year’s presidential election.

“I and my regional executives will continue to express our sincerest gratitude to all our delegates within the Greater Accra Region for such an amazing show at the just-ended presidential and parliamentary primaries,” the Regional Chairman said.

Nii Ashie Moore, also the Regional Campaign Manager for John Mahama, expressed joy at the large turnout of the over 50,000 delegates to secure a resounding victory in the region for the former President.

The Greater Accra Region had the highest number of delegates and delivered 99.59% of the votes for former President Mahama.

He was optimistic that former President John Mahama would cruise to victory in the 2024 presidential election considering his wide acceptability across the country during the NDC primaries.

He congratulated the zonal teams, constituency executives and delegates among others, in the region, for ensuring that former President Mahama won the presidential primaries with the highest percentage out of the 16 regions.

He said: “The hope of Ghanaians is John Mahama and the NDC,” adding that, “we must show them we are serious.”

He therefore urged all and sundry in the region to work hard as the task ahead was enormous and the ultimate was to win the 2024 elections.

“So, let us unite, disband all campaign factions, close our ranks and files and work together so that we can rescue the country.

“We must put our house together so that we can regain the mandate of Ghanaians to rescue this country,” Nii Ashie Moore added.

GNA

