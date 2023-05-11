Kwame Baah: The young music entrepreneur making great strides with innovative platforms



By Simon Asare

Accra, May 11, GNA – Music business in Ghana continue to make steady progress, and Bismark Kwame Baah is one of the few young music entrepreneurs helping artistes benefit from their music.

He recently created the “Get the Artistes Platform,” which is Ghana’s first online artiste booking platform for event organisers in the entertainment industry.

According to Kwame Baah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, a music aggregation platform, his love for music started at a young age, and he gained recognition as a musician in Kumasi before making the move to Accra in 2018.

“My dream initially was to be a musician, but as time went on, I felt I could do something else related to music. So I decided to venture into distributing and publishing music.

“I have worked with the likes of Fameye, DBlack, Okyeame Kwame, Epixode, Amerado, Yaw TOG, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, and many other musicians in the area of music distribution, and we have made great strides,” he said in an interview.

Kwame Baah further revealed that the Yve Digital platform has helped many of these artistes to boost their presence on various streaming platforms, racking up impressive numbers.

He stated that Yve Digital, since its establishment, has racked up more than 300 million streams for various artistes signed onto the platforms, and he was poised to reach a billion streams in the next few years.

Kwame Baah, who is a former student of the University of Education, Winneba, previously worked with one of Ghana’s finest production houses, Farmhouse Productions.

