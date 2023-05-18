Kumawu by-election: PPP declares support for independent candidate 

Accra, May 18, GNA- The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has declared support for Mr Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Duah contested the 2020 parliamentary election in Kumawu as an independent candidate but lost.

A statement signed by Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman, PPP, said Mr Duah “is the only known credible independent parliamentary candidate” in the impending by-election.

The Party rallied its members to vote for him.

“The Party believes Ghana needs an independent voice in Parliament to stand on behalf of Ghanaians and Hon. Kwaku Duah is the only credible, competent and very good leader since 2020, to lead the people of Kumawu in Parliament.

“We, therefore, urge all eligible voters and party members in Kumawu to disregard any form of intimidation, threats and manipulations and come out massively to vote for Hon. Kwaku Duah on Tuesday 23rd May 2023, for change and development in the area,” the statement said.

The PPP appealed to the people of Kumawu to “vote for change” to “send the right message to the nation”.

The by-election has become necessary after the demise of the former Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Mr Philip Basoah, in March this year.

In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 23, 2023, for the election.

The Commission is expected to receive nominations from prospective candidates from May 2, 2023, to May 5, 2023.

The EC has pegged the filing fees for the election at GHS10,000.

