Kumawu By-election: No party is better than NPP-Konadu Apraku

Accra, May 22, GNA – Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, one of the presidential candidate hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says no political party is better than the NPP.

He, therefore, charged the electorate in the Kumawu Constituency to keep trusting the NPP and vote for it in tomorrow’s by-election.

Dr. Apraku said this at a final rally by the NPP ahead of the Tuesday polls.

The by-election in the Constituency is necessitated by the death of Philip Basoah, the NPP MP for the area.

There are four candidates contesting the seat.

They are the NPP’s candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim,; the National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Kwasi Amankwa, with the third and fourth positions to two independent candidates who bear the same name.

Mr Basoah, 53, was a Member of the Seventh and Eighth Parliaments of the Fourth Republic.

Dr. Apraku urged the voters not to give NDC a chance, so that the NPP would continue the “good work” it was doing in the Constituency.

“This seat is for us. It has always been for us, so don’t have the NDC a chance, so that we can continue the good work we are doing for you,” he said.

Other party stalwarts also urged the voters to keep faith in the NPP and vote massively for its candidate because,” this place is NPP territory”.

GNA

