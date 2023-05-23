Kiev says fighting in and around Bakhmut has subsided

Kiev, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – Fighting in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has eased, according to Ukrainian sources.

“Our troops control the south-western outskirts of the city,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Russian units were continuing to comb the districts they control for Ukrainian soldiers, and fighting was still ongoing in the suburbs, she said. There, the Russian troops have partly gone over to defence. Ukrainian forces have made “minor” gains north and south of Bakhmut, according to Maliar.

Ukraine has been fending off the full-scale Russian invasion for almost 15 months. On Saturday, Russia declared the heavily contested city of Bakhmut completely captured. The largely destroyed city in the Donetsk region had over 70,000 inhabitants before the war. Information from the war zone cannot be independently verified.

