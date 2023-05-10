Kadjebi exceeds Internally-Generated Fund target for 2022

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 10, GNA – The Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region, has exceeded its Internally-Generated Fund (IGF) target of GH₵362,610.00 for 2022.

The District actual collection by the end of year 2022 stood at GH₵393,942.07, which showed that the Assembly exceeded its revenue performance by 8.64 per cent.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive disclosed at the First Ordinary Meeting of the 4th Session of the Kadjebi District Assembly at Kadjebi.

He attributed the achievement to the formation of Revenue Mobilization Task Force to streamline their revenue effort.

The DCE said for 2023, they budgeted for GH₵400,000.00 and actual collection as at the end of first quarter, was GH₵143,697.80, representing 35 per cent.

“This shows that the Assembly has again exceeded its first quarter performance by 10 per cent as compared to same period of last year,” he said.

Mr. Agbanyo said the achievement was partly due to debts paid by Vodafone Ghana and other strategic measures management instituted to see a turn-around on the revenue mobilization front.

He said the total expenditure as at the close of first quarter stood at GH₵100,055.15

The DCE said they however, received no release from the Common Fund Administrator in relation to the “District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF), MP’s Common Fund, PWD, DACF-RFG and MSHAP/HIV/AIDS.”

Nevertheless, some expenses totaling GH₵56,953.89 was made from DACF received in 2022.

Mr. Agbanyo added that the phase II of the Ghana Productive Safety Net programme was on-going and that 21 beneficiaries plus one Community Facilitator and a Time Keeper were currently benefiting from the project at Titiaka community, while 17 beneficiaries plus a Community Facilitator and Time Keeper were also benefiting from the Menuso project.

He said Dodo-Pepesu community had been rolled out of the project as they could not satisfy the necessary criteria for phase II.

The DCE said five communities; Asato, Pampawie, Okrakrom, Dapaa and Olubobi were also selected under the Climate Change Mitigation Intervention (CCMI) and that Pampawie, Olubobi and Dika-Ahamansu hard also been selected under the Feeder Roads component of the project.

On development projects, he mentioned among others; the completion of construction of 3-unit classroom block with Headmasters’ office and staff common room at Ahamansu E.P JHS and that another 3-unit classroom block, library, headmasters’ office and staff common room at Okanta were also completed and waiting for inauguration.

GNA

