John Mahama leads a delegation to campaign in Kumawu

Accra, May 19, GNA – The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is leading a delegation to the Kumawu Constituency to campaign for the party’s parliamentary candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Slated for May 23, 2023, the by-election follows the death of the MP for the constituency who will be buried on Saturday.

A statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the leadership of the NDC has been in the constituency supporting the candidate, Akwasi Amankwa, and his executives in the campaign.

“President Mahama is joining the national chairman and others already on the ground to lend his support to the campaign”.

The statement said Mr. Mahama was expected to call on the chief of Kumawu, before meeting various groupings to campaign.

GNA

