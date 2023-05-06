Indigene of Apremdo supports construction of Community Centre

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Apremdo(WR), May 06, GNA – Mr Jonathan Y. Yankey, an indigene of Apremdo Community in the Western Region, has donated three tonnes of Iron rods in support of the construction of the Apremdo Community centre project.

The community centre project spearheaded by the Divisional Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamina XI, would have facilities including a library, mausoleum, conference hall, offices and 12 bedrooms to host visitors.

The action by the Philanthropist costing GH¢24,600 was mooted by the fact that the community centre now under construction hosted many of the guests that attended his father’s funeral some three weeks ago.

He said, “my brothers and sisters were happy to find this edifice useful during our father’s funeral and I am happy to give this donation to support so that the project is completed on time.”

Nana Egya Kwamina XI, the Divisional Chief of Apremdo was so grateful to Mr Yankey and the family for the kind gesture.

He prayed that other institutions, families and friends of the Community would organise and contribute for the project to be completed on time.

