Gyakye Quayson’s removal: We are ready for bye-election – NDC

Accra, May 18, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is ready for a bye-election following the ruling of the Supreme Court directing Parliament to expunge the records of Mr James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “…..after consultations with Mr Gyakye Quayson, the leadership of the NDC wishes to state unequivocally that we are ready for the bye-election that is now the result of this decision.”

It noted that the full weight of the Party, including the Minority Caucus in Parliament, would be put behind Mr Gyakye Quayson so as to ensure an even more resounding victory for him in the upcoming bye-election.

It said the NDC had become aware of the Supreme Court’s decision invalidating the nomination, election, and subsequent swearing-in of Mr James Gyakye-Quayson, the MP for Assin North as unconstitutional.

It said the court did not give any reasons but said these would be available on or before 7th June.

“In the light of many previous decisions that we are aware of, including decisions in the case of JH Mensah, Baba Jamal and Peter Amewu that state that the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction to Parliamentary Election and that the High Court is where such a matter should be taken, it seems strange to us that the Supreme Court gave this decision,” The statement said.

“Moreover, there is no doubt that Mr James Gyakye-Quayson did not owe allegiance to any other country whether at the time of his nomination, election, swearing-in.

We also look forward to seeing the reasons that the Court will provide.”

Background

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Electoral Commission (EC) acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

This follows the case filed by a resident of the Constituency Michael Ankomah Nimfah.

Mr Nimfah had asked the court to rule that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the Constitution, 1992 of Ghana, at the time Mr Quayson filed his nomination form in October 2020 to contest the 2020 Parliamentary election for the Assin North Constituency, he was not qualified to contest a member of Parliament.

This is because the Constitution does not allow a person with dual nationality to hold certain public offices, including a Member of Parliament.

GNA

