GPL: Exciting matchday 32 looms as battle for title and survival gets keen 

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 25, GNA – With three matches to end the season, matchday 32 of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) promises some excitement at both ends of the table.



League leaders Medeama SC would open the match week with an encounter against struggling side King Faisal at Akoon Park on Friday.



The “Mauve and Yellow” side leads the table with 53 points, one point ahead of Aduana Stars with three matches to end the season.



Medeama have been perfect at home in the second round, winning seven out of seven, and would be favourites against a King Faisal side that are winless in five games.



Aduana Stars have a tricky tie at home against Dreams FC, who are looking to move further away from the relegation zone.



The “Ogyaa” Boys would be looking to bounce back to winning ways after their 3-0 thumping against Accra Lions last week and also get their first win in three matches.



Aduana Stars, despite being a point behind Medeama, are strong contenders for the league title but face a stern test against Dreams.



Accra Hearts of Oak will also be looking to get back to winning ways after their humiliating 5-1 defeat against Medeama last week.



Legon Cities would be their opponent this week, and the Phobians would be firm favourites as they have never lost against Legon Cities since they rebranded.



Asante Kotoko would be looking to cement a place in the top four as they face struggling side Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.



Kotoko still have a chance of winning the title, but a win against Karela United will ensure they stay on course to defend the title.

Great Olympics who are third from bottom would have a chance to move out of the relegation zone when they face Accra Lions at the Sogakope Park.



Full fixture list of week 32:



Medeama vs King Faisal (Friday)



Aduana vs Dreams (Saturday)



Tamale City vs Samartex 1996 (Saturday)



Berekum Chelsea vs Nsoatreman (Sunday)



Bibiani Gold Stars vs Kotoku Royals (Sunday)



Great Olympics vs Accra Lions (Sunday)



Legon Cities vs Accra Hearts of Oak (Sunday)



RTU vs Bechem United (Sunday)



Asante Kototo vs Karela United (Monday)

GNA

