GPCC salutes gallant Ghanaian workers on May Day

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 1, GNA—The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has commended organized labour and all workers in Ghana for their enormous contributions towards the socio-economic well-being of Ghanaians.

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the GPCC who gave the commendation on behalf of the council in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra on May Day, said the sacrifices made by the working people of Ghana towards nation-building and progress were worthy of commendation.

He said the unemployment situation in the country was increasing and that sustainable, pragmatic, and realistic policies should be adopted and implemented to create the needed jobs for the youth.

‘It is the firm belief of the council that the employment creation and by extension, economic development cannot be successful in an atmosphere of industrial unrest, disagreements and misunderstanding at both the enterprise and national levels’, he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, called on the social partners to deepen the culture of dialogue and consultations in the collective desire to build a harmonious industrial relations environment which was a prerequisite for investment.

‘There must be a mutual respect for the rights of workers and employers through education and sensitization of the social partners’, he said.

The First Vice President of the GPCC commended the gallant workers of Ghana for their unflinching support for enterprise sustainability, socio-economic development, and the building of a robust democratic culture to rekindle hope for a prosperous Ghana.

‘’GPCC wishes all workers a meritorious and successful life. There is dignity in labour,’ Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih added.

GNA

