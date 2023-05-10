GMB 2022 2nd Runner-up Asiedua launches Young and Ready Foundation

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 10, GNA – The 2nd Runner-Up for the 2022 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Ms Grace Afanyin Owusu Arhin, also known as Asiedua has launched a project dubbed: “Young and Ready Foundation” at Abeadze-Dominase in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The initiative put up together with her team, will provide basic learning materials for basic school children across the Central Region.

Among others, the Foundation seeks to establish mobile reading clubs for school children to inculcate in them the habits of reading.

The mobile libraries would be well furnished with strict monitoring of children to prepare their minds to make them responsible adults, the 2nd Runner-Up of the 2022 edition of GMB said at the launch of the programme.

“The Foundation seeks to stir-up the creativity of children which comes with learning, so come with us on this journey as we provide the basic learning materials such as shoes, bags, uniforms, and everything that prepares a child for the next phase of life.

“When we invest in the youth, we are empowering them for their future and that is the best legacy we can leave for them,” she said.

The Beauty Queen thanked her fans and her team for supporting her during the GMB 2022 programme that raked in their unalloyed contributions to sustain the vision of her foundation.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of the Breman Traditional Area, commended the Beauty Queen and her team for their commitment to promote education, particularly at the basic level.

He admonished parents and guardians to invest more in the education of their children, adding that quality education called for sacrifices that were necessary to address child delinquency and other irresponsible behaviour of children who did not have proper upbringing.

“Parents ought to provide their wards with their school needs such as uniforms, shoes, books, and other learning materials, since the government could not do everything for them.

“They should take good care of the children, whether they are their biological children or adopted because God has a plan for everybody.

“The situation where many parents’ look-up to the government for everything should belong to the past,” Odeefuo Buadu advised.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

