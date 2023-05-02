Global Theological Seminary receives Accreditation

Accra, May 2, GNA – The Global Theological Seminary (GTS), the flagship tertiary institution of the Global Evangelical Church, has received its institutional Accreditation.

This followed the Seminary’s ability to fulfil all the requirements of the National Accreditation Board.

Rt. Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), announced this in an address at the 2023 Presbytery Representative Conference (PRC) of the Accra Presbytery currently underway at the Global Evangelical Church, Madina, Adonai Chapel.

The theme for this year’s PRC is “Be Ye Holy; My Year of Intentional Holy Living”, (1 Peter 1:14-16).

The Rt. Rev. Dzomeku revealed that the GEC would hold a major Synod this year, scheduled for the 24th-27th of August 2023.

The theme, the Moderator noted, would be communicated later.

The venue, he disclosed, would be at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The Moderator disclosed that the GEC had embarked on aggressive church planting and that the Head Office was dedicating its Mission Funds to support the purchase of lands for the building of new branches.

Student pastors are also expected to plant churches as a requirement before being commissioned.

He used the opportunity to remind GEC Pastors to always ensure that they wear their clericals before going to church and also before performing any priestly roles.

He also reminded them to follow the liturgy in the administration of the Eucharist and not to do it just anyhow.

Mr. Solomon Dziekpor, the Director of Finance, who accompanied the Moderator, appealed to all congregations to open bank accounts and advised those who save money with individuals at their homes to desist from the practice.

He called on congregations to always have a financial plan, which should guide their yearly activities.

He said that budgets would prevent adhoc purchases and would guard their income and expenditure.

Rev. Mawuli Dzidula Agudogo, the Accra Presbytery Chairman, in his address to Conference, said as a Church and as a Presbytery, the issue of LGBTQ+ was of paramount concern to us.

He urged Parliament not to back down on the country’s stand, dignity, standard and values as a nation by adopting the LGBTQ+ Bill.

Rev. Agudogo also lamented the introduction of more taxes on Ghanaians in the face of the current economic crises.

He appealed to government to take a second look at the taxes while advising all to take basic agriculture seriously in order to complement their livelihoods.

GNA

