Ghana Army collaborates with Greece for training and logistical support 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Chief of the Army Staff, Major-General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has paid a three-day working visit to the Hellenic Army of Greece in Athens.

The visit, which was from May 9 to 11, 2023 was at the invitation of Lieutenant General Angelos Choudeloudis, Chief of Hellenic Army General Staff.

The two Generals discussed military collaboration centred on military training, courses and logistics.

General Choudeloudis expressed his Army’s preparedness to offer training assistance to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Chief of the Army Staff also attended the International Defence Exhibition in Athens at the behest of his host, where he was briefed on modern military equipment.

He was accompanied by Brigadier-General Charles Agyemang Prempeh, the General Officer Commanding, Central Command.

GNA

