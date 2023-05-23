Farmer, 21 gets 12 years in hard labour for defilement

By Edward Williams

Jasikan (O/R), May 23, GNA – A Jasikan Circuit court on Tuesday sentenced one Acquah Mawuli, a 21-year-old farmer, to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 9-year-old girl.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Vincent Kpodo, Prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant was a 42-year-old farmer living with his wife and the victim.

He said the convict was the complainant’s junior brother and lives in the same house as him.

ASP Kpodo said on March 4, this year, at about 1030 hours, the mother of the victim, also a witness in the case returned home and heard the victim crying for help inside their hall and quickly rushed there.

He said the mother met the victim and the convict both naked on the bed.

ASP Kpodo said when she interrogated the victim, she said the convict had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said the mother then called for help of which some neighbors arrested the convict.

ASP Kpodo said the complainant was called and informed about the incident where he reported it to the Police together with the convict.

He said the Police issued a medical report form to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for treatment.

ASP Kpodo said the convict in his investigation cautioned statement, admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim.

He said the complainant brought back the police medical report form duly endorsed and the suspect was arraigned

GNA

