EU cancels plans for Europe day in Israel

Tel Aviv/Brussels, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – The EU delegation in Israel has cancelled the annual Europe Day event held by the European Union in Tel Aviv because the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would be in attendance

“The EU Delegation in Israel is looking forward to celebrating Europe Day on May 9 as we do every year. Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception as we do not want to provide a platform to anyone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for,” they said on Monday via Twitter.

However, the cultural event for the Israeli public would take place.

Earlier, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels said: “So we are now consulting internally and also with our member states on how to handle the situation, because we don’t endorse the political views of Mr. Ben-Gvir, we don’t endorse the political views of his party because they are in stark contradiction with all the values and principles the European Union stands for and believes in.”

Ben-Gvir was originally supposed to represent his country’s right-wing religious government at the Tel Aviv event on Tuesday. According to his office, an address “on the importance of the common fight against terror” was planned. After the cancellation, Ben-Gvir said it was “a pity that the European Union, which claims to represent democratic and multicultural values, is silencing one in an undiplomatic way”.

Ben-Gvir has a past conviction for incitement to racism against Arabs and support for a far-right Jewish terrorist organization and is also pushing for a tougher stance towards the Palestinians in the government.

Europe Day commemorates the signing of a declaration on May 9, 1950 that outlined a plan to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe and is considered the beginning of what is now the European Union.

