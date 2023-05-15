Dreams FC to face King Faisal in finals of MTN FA Cup

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 15, GNA – This year’s MTN FA Cup finals will see two Premier League sides, Dreams FC and King Faisal, battle for the coveted trophy on June 17, 2023.

Dreams FC booked a spot in this year’s finals after beating Skyy FC 2-1 in the semi-final clash played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Goals from Sylvester Simba and Ali Huzaif ensured victory for the Dawu-based club, while Eric Antwi Konadu’s goal for Skyy FC could only serve as a consolation.

King Faisal, on the other hand, were involved in a five-goal thriller against Nsoatreman FC, in which they edged the Nsoatre-based club 3-2 in a fascinating semi-final encounter.

Baba Yahaya, Frimpong Boateng, and Samuel Adom Antwi were on the scoresheet to ensure King Faisal booked a place in the finals, while Samuel Ofori and Kana Kwame Junior for Nsoatreman were not enough for Nsoatreman.

Historically, it would be the first time these two sides, who are currently fighting for survival in the Ghana Premier League, would compete in the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The winner of the FA Cup will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

GNA

