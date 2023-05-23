Don’t take cover under billboards and trees during rainstorms — NADMO

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, May 23, GNA – The public have been advised not to take cover under billboards, canopies and weak buildings in the event of rainstorms.

Mr. Abdul Ganiyu, the Western Regional Director for NADMO also advised against taking shelter under trees as these objects posed a greater risk and danger as well.

He was speaking with the Ghana News Agency on his office preparations towards an incident free raining season in the region.

The Director said, already, all MMDCAs have been directed to desilt drains and put in place measures to avoid choking and floods.

Mr. Ganiyu called on households to avoid dumping refuse in gutters and other unapproved places which continued to contribute significantly to the flooding situation in the region.

He said NADMO would continue to educate the citizenry on steps that would reduce the incidence of disasters in communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

