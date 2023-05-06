Dodi-Papase, venue for Akan NDC Parliamentary, Presidential primaries  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 6, GNA – Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akan Constituency in the Oti Region, has selected Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School (DOPASS) campus as the centre for the Parliamentary and Presidential primaries polls slated for May 13.

Mr. Emmanuel Klu, Director of Elections, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the polls would open at 0700 and close at 1700 hours.

He said 1,060 delegates from 39 wards including the Constituency Executives and former NDC appointees are expected to cast their ballots.

Mr. Klu advised the three aspirants to engage in a clean campaign devoid of personal attack, insult, acrimony, and animosity.

The Constituency had Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Nana Nyarko Emmanuel Dabo, an Entrepreneur and Mr. Ahmed Muniru, a Businessperson contesting for the parliamentary primaries.

Information picked by GNA indicates that the contestants are engaging the delegates in various forms to woo votes in their favour.

GNA

