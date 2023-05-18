Dancehall female sensation Aklerh goes hard on “Labadi Gyal” single featuring Jah Le

Accra, May 18, GNA – Rising female reggae and dancehall musician Aklerh has dropped some ruthless vibes on her newest single, “Labadi Gyal,” featuring award-winning musician Jah Lead.

Signed to Revolution Records, Aklerh amps up the energy with her sublime lyrics on this new jam, cementing her prowess as one of the brightest dancehall prospects in Ghana.

The single combines traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern sounds in a way that is unique to Aklerh, and Jah Lead’s mellow vocals give the song further depth and flavour.

Produced by legendary beat maker Cashtwo of Hitfactory Classic, “Labadi Gyal ” boasts a vibrant and infectious melody that would have audiences grooving along.

The track’s lyrics celebrate the beauty and allure of Labadi, a vibrant coastal suburb in Accra, Ghana, paying homage to the captivating women who reside there.

This collaboration between Aklerh and Jah Lead is highly anticipated by music fans across the continent, as both artistes have been making waves in the music industry with their unique styles and creative approach to music-making.

Plans are far advanced to ensure the song becomes a major hit in Ghana and beyond with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics.

The song is available across various streaming platforms.

