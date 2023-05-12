Christians urged to repent and pray for forgiveness of sins 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shallom-Otiakrom (E/R), May 12, GNA – Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyoh, Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day World Theocracy Congregation has urged Christians to repent and pray for forgiveness of sins to be integrated into the heritage of Yahweh the Creator.

He said, ‘there were some transgressions that might be committed by our ancestors or ourselves and that there was the need we go before God to confess and work for our salvation with great seriousness because the time was limited’.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyoh gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Congregation ended its Pentecost Day celebration at Shallom-Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

He said fornication, adultery and divorces had caused negative effect on society and therefore we need to acknowledge them and humbly ask God for forgiveness.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyoh, quoting (Isaiah 64:4-7) in a sermon, said King Solomon truthfully told God that there was no upright person on earth and therefore asked God to be gracious and merciful to His heritage who have repented and confessed their trespasses and forgive them and heal them.

“No matter how great the trespass should be, the Lord God remembers that He has made lasting covenant with Patriarch Abraham, Isaac and Israel to forgive and restore his heritage. This prophetic prayer of the King works today, as other prophetic Scriptures,” he stated

He said: “In view of this, the Almighty God and Creator will remember his sinful children who have accepted, repented and confessed the sin of their fathers and themselves, and even the generational trespasses.”

“We are fortunate that Christ Jesus accepted to become the Lamb of God and Creator (John 1:29), saying; “Instead of animal sacrifice He has offered himself to atone for our generational and present-day transgressions,” he said.

GNA

