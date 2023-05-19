Chinese special envoy visits Ukraine to discuss peace with Russia 

Kiev, May 18, (dpa/GNA) - A Chinese special diplomatic envoy held talks with Ukrainian officials in Kiev, marking the first time a senior Chinese diplomat has visited Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The envoy, Li Hui, spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the “principles of restoring a lasting and just peace,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine “does not accept any proposals that envisage losing its territory or freezing the conflict.”

Ukraine continues to demand the withdrawal of all Russian soldiers from its territory as a basic condition for peace negotiations.

Kuleba and Li also discussed the relationship between their two countries.

Li is now expected to visit Moscow. According to the Chinese government, he will also visit Poland, Germany and France to discuss a possible political solution to the conflict.

Since the beginning of the war, Beijing has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to negotiations. However, China has remained a strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin overall, drawing much international criticism for the country.

While China’s leader Xi Jinping spoke to Putin several times and visited Moscow in March, there has only been one phone call to date with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Several African countries as well as Brazil and the Vatican have also spoken out in favour of peace talks. Countries supporting Ukraine, however, see little current prospect for a negotiated peace because of Russia’s insistence on achieving its war aims.

