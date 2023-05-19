China’s special envoy promotes peace amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict 

Beijing, May 18, (dpa/GNA) - Beijing wants to “restore peace” between Ukraine and Russia, China’s special envoy said during a visit to Kiev, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

During his stay in Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui discussed a “political solution” to the crisis with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other high-ranking Ukrainian government officials.

It was the first time a senior Chinese diplomat had visited Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

China is ready to promote consensus building in the international community on the basis of its previously submitted position paper, Beijing said.

The Ukrainian side had already commented on the Chinese’s visit on Wednesday, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressing that Ukraine “does not accept any proposals that envisage losing its territory or freezing the conflict.”

Ukraine continues to demand the withdrawal of all Russian soldiers from its territory as a basic condition for peace negotiations.

According to Beijing, Li Hui will also visit Russia, Poland, Germany and France to talk about a political solution to the conflict.

Since the beginning of the war, Beijing has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to negotiations. However, China has kept close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin overall, drawing much international criticism.

While China’s leader Xi Jinping spoke to Putin several times and visited Moscow in March, he has only held one phone call with Zelensky.

GNA

