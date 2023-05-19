China and Central Asian states aim to intensify cooperation 

Beijing, May 18, (dpa/GNA) – China and the states of Central Asia began a two-day summit in the central Chinese city of Xi’an on Thursday with a series of bilateral talks aimed at intensifying cooperation.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were represented by their presidents at the summit.

Ahead of the gathering, Chinese state media reported that a “slew of important political documents” relating to the economy, trade and connectivity would be signed.

China’s state-run Global Times reported that a “new breakthrough” was expected in economic and trade cooperation between China and Central Asia, with the New Silk Road, which starts in Xi’an, being given a boost.

“The event is a historic milestone in the development of relations between China and Central Asian countries,” it said.

The security situation in the region, which has been affected by the war in Ukraine, will also be discussed. Afghanistan, which is recovering from decades of conflict, is also in the neighbourhood.

The summit is being held at virtually the same time as the G7, which begins in Hiroshima on Friday. Relations with China are set to be a major theme at the summit hosted by Japan.

While observers saw the Xi’an meeting as competing with the G7, senior Foreign Ministry official Yu Jun told Global Times:

“China’s cooperation with Central Asia does not target any third party, and the China-Central Asia cooperation mechanism does not aim to compete with other mechanisms.”

