Cardinal Namdini reiterates commitment to responsible mining

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, May 26, GNA – The management of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, subsidiary of Shandong Gold, a Chinese mining firm, has reiterated the company’s commitment to engaging in responsible ecological mining to benefit the people and the governments of Ghana and China.

“We have given our promises to the Ghanaian Government that with our investment, we can create more job opportunities for the communities we work in and change their lives, give more tax incomes to the Government whiles we also benefit as a country,” it said.

Mr Zhenjiang Tang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, made these remarks at Bolgatanga when a delegation from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) paid a working visit to the operation area of the company in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The visit, led by the Director of Editorial, GNA, Mrs Beatrice Asamani Savage, was to get first-hand information on the operations of the company and their impact on the surrounding communities.

It was part of an agreement signed between the mining company and the GNA to enable the Agency’s reporters to monitor the activities of the company to ensure responsible mining, which would benefit the communities and Ghana as a whole.

The Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, through Shandong Gold, acquired mining concessions to engage in surface mining for a period of 15 years at Digaare (Accra site) and Biung in the Talensi District.

These areas are green fields and expected to generate 150 million tonnes of ore to give five million ounces of gold within the 15 years.

Currently, the company is investing about US$520 million to construct its infrastructure base, including operational offices and staff accommodation, processing plants, and tailings storage facilities, to allow for full mining operations to begin in 2024.

Mr Tang noted that the company was investing heavily in its mining infrastructure to build the biggest mining industry in Ghana and one of the biggest in Africa, which would benefit the governments of Ghana and China equally.

He said it was guided by the mining laws and regulations of Ghana and was committed to ensuring its operations did not destroy the environment, the communities and nation in general.

“The project can only be successful with the contribution of all stakeholders, including the media, and we are also determined to stay close with the support of the society and the Government, and very soon we will witness a new mining company in northern Ghana,” he said.

Mr Steve Ofori, the Project Manager, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, explained that local content policy had been developed to engage more locals and Ghanaian nationals when the mining begins.

He said 1,200 jobs was created during the construction phase and 90 per cent were Ghanaians.

Mrs Savage, on her part, commended the management of the firm for recognising the significant role of the media in its operations, which would go a long way to enhance its activities and address the concerns of the communities.

She said Ghana and China had a long-standing relationship dating back to the 1960s, and that ignorance and misinformation, due to lack of communication, were factors that must be addressed to ensure successful operations.

“This partnership will only be successful if there is information flow, openness and transparency, and if things are done right for a win-win situation,” Mrs Savage said.

“We hope that you will be open to us, for we will support you when things are done to benefit our people because they are our primary responsibility.”

