MEP Andrey Novakov: We Will Do Everything Necessary to Protect Bulgarian Rose Production

Kazanlak, May 23 (BTA/GNA) – The actions to protect essential oil crops in connection with the proposal of the European Commission (EC) to change the Labeling, Packaging and Classification Regulation was one of the causes that united all Bulgarians in the European Parliament (EP) without exception, MEP Andrey Novakov told BTA on Tuesday during a conference in Kazanlak, organized by the Bulgarian National Association of Essential Oils, Perfumery and Cosmetics.

Novakov explained that the EC considers rose oil as a mixture of more than 300 elements, which, according to some, could harm human health. “That way you have to put a label on the whole product that tells you it’s poisonous,” he explained, and opined that it would ruin an entire industry that has been creating a product known for its qualities for millennia. “I think we have a chance to change this,” stressed Novakov.

He also pointed out that under no circumstances should human health be neglected. “It should be clear what you put on your skin, what creams and what perfumes you use. But if there are risks, they should be scientifically proven and explained. Because part of the Greens believe that when you use rose oil on your skin and then you bathe, it goes into the water and kills the fish. If there is such a risk, let a scientist come out and explain,” Novakov also commented. He stressed that there must be evidence for such claims.

Novakov noted that Bulgaria is one of the largest exporters of rose oil from Rosa damascena and of lavender oil on a global scale with a BDS/ISO standard. Novakov expressed the opinion that EU legislation should take into account the needs of producers of natural ingredients.

“As members of the European Parliament, we have a duty to ensure that the voice of our farmers and local companies is heard at European level, and to ensure that the revision of technical legislation does not undermine decades of regional prosperity and centuries-old cultural heritage,” he said.

BTA/GNA

