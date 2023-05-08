Bono Minister rallies support for people with mental disorders

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, May 08, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has appealed to the public to help people with mental disorders to access medication to facilitate their healing processes.



She said they needed extra attention, hence the need for the public to show compassion and support them to complement the government’s effort in providing resources for mental health treatment.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday in Sunyani.



Her appeal comes in the wake of a public outcry over the nuisance being posed by people with mental disorders on the streets of Sunyani, the regional capital, a worrying situation which had attracted the attention of residents.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene said everybody was susceptible and at risk of mental illness, and therefore advised the public to seek psychological counselling on “pressing issues bordering them”.



She noted marital problems, stress and depression were contributing to the surge in cases of mental illness and advised couples with marital challenges to open and seek counselling for

their own good.



The Regional Minister said stress and depression free management techniques such as enough rest and regular exercises remained essential to build one’s resistance against mental illness.



“We must endeavour to cultivate and build the habit of making things easier for one another, recognize and appreciate our differences to make society better for all, where individuals can find help and solace”, Mad Owusu-Banahene concluded.



