Bleyi-kope residents bemoan poor school infrastructure

By Kingsley Mamore

Bleyi-kope (O/R) May 23, GNA – Residents of Bleyi-kope, a fishing community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region, have bemoaned the poor state of the Community Basic School, which is adversely affecting effective academic work.

Some of the residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the community to ascertain some development initiatives and deficits in the community.

Mr Ramson Segbefia, Chairman, School Management Committee (SMC) appealed to Krachi West Member of Parliament (MP) and the Municipal authorities to come to their aid by providing the community with a befitting school infrastructure.

He said the school had no befitting facility to accommodate kindergarten children since the existing facility which was provided by the community some years back has deteriorated.

Togbe Doku Atsu, head man of Bleyi-kope said the Community has done a needs assessment in the short term and presented to the Assembly and Ghana Education Service with the construction of a new school building as a priority.

Mr Samuel Tacha, Assembly member for the area told GNA that several attempts including the presentation of needs assessment on behalf of the community to the Assembly to come to our aid.

GNA intercepted a letter dated August 8, 2022, requesting for the renovation of the school pavilion, which is almost collapsing.

