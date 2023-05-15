Awutu Senya East NDC Parliamentary candidate calls for unity 

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), May 15, GNA – Ms Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Awutu Senya East Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged her contenders to work with her to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mrs Hawa Koomson in 2024.

The parliamentary candidate after the declaration of results, said the win was not about the NDC but ensuring development for the entire populace of Kasoa.

She polled 1,284 out of the 2,190 total valid votes cast with 15 votes rejected, followed by Ms Diana Tetteh with 655 votes, Sadick Ibrahim Mohammed with 171 and Fuseini Budumbie with 89 votes.

She admitted that the policies put forward by her contenders were all laudable, but it would require that they joined forces for victory in 2024.

“It is not about NDC, no, it is about the people of Kasoa in Awutu Senya East, they are the reason we have embarked on this advocacy and campaign. We all need help; we all need liberation and I believe that we can do it.

“But I Naa Koryoo cannot do it alone. I will urge all of you to come together to work harder.” …All the aspirants, I know you all have laudable policies, and I will need you all to come to help implement them,” she stated.

The constituency, she indicated lacked the needed infrastructure for development and that required someone who understood governance to represent the constituency.

GNA

