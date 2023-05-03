Applications for 2023 Public Sector Fellowship opens Monday, May 8

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL Ghana), a leadership development organisation, has announced a call for applications to its annual Public Sector Fellowship, which opens on Monday, May 8.

The Fellowship is a unique one-year programme aimed at recruiting highly motivated individuals to be agents of change in Ghana and Africa and help to transform the public sector and policy-influencing organisations.

The EPL Ghana, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, said the programme was seeking to recruit its next class of leaders who would not only work in the public service but across different organisations, working to improve governance and the delivery of public goods and services.

Thus, applications for its Cohort 5 Fellowoship would be opened from Monday May 08 to Friday, June 02, 2023.

“To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be Ghanaian nationals with no criminal history, should have completed their National Service at the time of application, and should not be above 32 years of age at the time of application,” it said.

The EPL Ghana said 80 young people had so far been trained and were working across the Civil Service to help deliver government services and achieve key efficiencies.

“For five years, EPL Ghana partnered with the Government of Ghana through the Office of the Head of Civil Service, to train and develop a crop of ethical and competent young Civil Service professionals, committed to good governance and excellent delivery of public goods and services,” it said.

Commenting on the new call for applications, Ms Elizabeth Ofori, the Senior Programmes Manager, EPL Ghana, said: “Based on learnings and feedback from stakeholders and partners, we have identified the need to move beyond the Civil Service and operate within the wider Public Sector.”

The Country Director of EPL Ghana, Ms Juliet Amoah said: “We are excited to recruit 25 exceptional Fellows for our new one-year Fellowship, who are resilient and keen on making a huge impact in their communities and who want to see improvements in the way public services are delivered.

“This programme will equip these young graduates with the necessary skills and knowledge to become transformative public sector leaders or change agent catalysts.”

GNA

