Andy Okrah among Africa Most Impactful Changemakers

Accra, May 03, GNA – The Founder and Executive Director of Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), Andy Okrah, has been named among 100 Africa Most Impactful Changemakers at the 2022 edition of the Humanitarian Global Awards.

“This does not come as a surprise to citizens and development stakeholders following the works of the leading transformational leadership advocate,” organisers of the awards said.

The former Deputy Minister of the Ashanti Region in the John Dramani Mahama administration is described as a patriotic citizen and a humanitarian with passion for transformational leadership and meaningful youth participation in national development.

Last month, under his leadership, YPYC launched its transformational leadership development innovation- “Mentors-Mentees Leadership Masterclass” – at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to commence the training of student leaders and other youth leaders across the country and continent.

Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufour, and John Dramani Mahama had featured on his Transforms Summit and Awards event.

International business magnate Sir Sam Jonah, and business transformer, Selorm Adadevoh, among others, were also on that platform.

Mr Ankrah is a Human Resources Management professional.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

