Akwapemhene celebrates Chief Imam on 104th birthday

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Akuapemhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, has hailed the the National Chief Iman, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for his role in promoting peace and ensuring a harmonious relationship between the Christian and Islamic communities in Ghana.

Oseadeyo Akufo who applauded the Chief Imam for his philanthropic duties when he paid a historic visit to the Chief Imam to celebrate his 104th birthday with him also presented an undisclosed amount of money and assorted items including a bull to the Chief Imam.

The Okuapehene was accompanied by some members of the Akwapem traditional council.

GNA

