WVG hands over KIA Green Light Poultry Farmhouse to Saaman community

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Akyem-Saaman, April 24, GNA – World Vision Ghana (WVG) has handed over a KIA Green Light Poultry farmhouse to the people of Saaman in the Fanteakwa North District to improve their economic conditions.

The farmhouse with 2000 birds consists of an office, changing rooms, two pens of 1000 birds’ capacity each and a two-bedroom accommodation facility at a cost of USD73,865 and funded by KIA Motors, Korea.

The facility is part of a five-year project being implemented by WVG in the Fanteakwa area programme named KIA Green Light Health Project, to contribute to the reduction of maternal and child mortalities and morbidities in the Osino sub-district.

Madam Akua Mensah, Acting National Director of WVG indicated that the facility was a social enterprise, which would use the profit to tackle social problems within the beneficiary communities in the sub-district.

The profit-sharing ratio is in three parts, 30 percent of proceeds goes into supporting operations of the KIA Green Light Health Centre and Mobile Health Clinic van activities, 40 percent for expansion of the business and the remaining 30 percent to support households or community-led projects.

To ensure smooth running of the Poultry Farmhouse in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, a 13-member committee was constituted to handle issues relating to operations, finance, equipment and advisory as well as training of staff to work at the farmhouse.

She said the completion of the poultry farm project was part of broad activities to achieve the goal of giving life and hope to the vulnerable and a strategy to improve their living conditions and urged the community members to be involved in the utilisation and maintenance of the facility.

Under the KIA Green Light Health Project, the WVG has constructed a Health centre worth about USD 290,473 at the Osino area, which provides adequate basic health care services for the people including Ante-natal and maternity services as well as mental health services.

GNA

