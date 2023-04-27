Ukrainian defence minister warns against too high expectations

Kiev, April 27, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, has warned people at home and abroad not to expect too much from the planned spring counteroffensive against the Russian invaders.

“Hopes are definitely inflated, everyone wants the next victory,” the 56-year-old said in an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

Reznikov recalled that in the period immediately after Russia’s full-scale invasion last year it was just hoped that the country would somehow survive.

“But when the armed forces of Ukraine showed success, everyone began to believe in victory.” The high emotions and inflated expectations of success were therefore normal, he said.

Russia launched a full-sclae invasion of Ukraine more than 14 months ago. Ukrainian troops managed to reverse much of the initial Russian success.

However, Moscow still controls almost 20% of Ukraine’s territory, including the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014. A Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected to get under way soon.

GNA

