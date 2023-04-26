UHAS to commemorate World Malaria Day

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, April 26, GNA – The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in collaboration with the Ghana National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), would commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Ho.

It is on the theme “It is Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement.”

This was in a programme of activities to mark the day and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

Speakers at the function, according to the programme, would include Professor Fred Binka of the Fred Newton Binka, School of Public Health, UHAS, Dr. Kiezah Malm, Programme Manager, NMEP, Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, Regional Director of Health, Bono East Region and Prof. Evelyn Korkor Ansah, Director, Centre for Malaria Research, IHR-UHAS.

Other activities lined up for the celebration include release of the 2023 edition of UHAS Malaria Newsletter, a health walk at Hohoe on April 26, a debate at Mawuli Senior High School on April 29 and UHAS inter schools ‘What Do You Know’ competition on malaria on May 1.

GNA

