UENR launches five-year research agenda

Fiapre, (B/A), April 27, GNA – Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources has unveiled a-five-year ‘Research Agenda’ of the university to push an aggressive research work, relevant and impactful for sustainable national development.



The VC also launched a research fund that would drive the wheels of the scheme, build capacity, fund, support and sponsor the lecturers to conduct quality research that would put the nation on the edge in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.



Speaking at a ceremony held at Fiapre, near Sunyani, Prof Asare-Bediako said the global challenges of climate change, pandemics, poverty, inequality, and social injustice demanded a multidisciplinary approach, innovative solutions, and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.



“As a university, we are uniquely positioned to contribute to addressing the challenges through our research and innovative activities. Our research agenda is designed to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and aims to create a positive impact on society and the environment”, he said.



The event was on the theme “nurturing innovative ideas to maximize research performance and impact for sustainable development”.



Prof Asare-Bediako said the heart of the research agenda was the concept of nurturing innovative ideas, saying “we recognise that innovation is a key driver of research performance and impact.



“Innovative ideas can lead to breakthrough discoveries, novel solutions, and new knowledge that can transform our world. We believe that innovation can be nurtured and cultivated through a supportive ecosystem that encourages creativity, risk-taking, and collaboration” he added.



To maximise the research performance and impact, Prof Asare-Bediako underlined the need to foster a culture of innovation that was inclusive, diverse, and collaborative, emphasizing the importance create an environment where researchers and scholars from different disciplines could come together, share their ideas and expertise, and collaborate on interdisciplinary projects.



“Our research agenda aims to promote innovation through various initiatives such as seed grants, innovation hubs, incubators, and technology transfer offices and we will also establish partnerships with industry, government, and civil society organizations to ensure that our research has real-world applications and impacts”, he said.



Prof Asare-Bediako therefore advised the university’s researchers to engage with the wider community, including policymakers, practitioners, and the public, to ensure that their research was relevant and impactful.

According to Dr Peter Osam Sanful, the Head of the Centrre for Grants, Research, and Innovation, the university intended to raise a minimum of GHC500,000 annually into the research fund to support activities.

“Potential sources of funding include internal stakeholders, IGF and external partners,” he added.

