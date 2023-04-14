Two Bulgarians Receive Honorary Awards from King Charles III

Sofia, April 14 (BTA/GNA) – The British Embassy in Sofia announced on Friday that His Majesty King Charles III has approved this year’s honorary British awards to foreign nationals, and two Bulgarians are among those distinguished.

Stefan Kitanov, founder and director of Sofia International Film Festival, for services to UK film in Bulgaria is now Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Valentin Valyovski, residence gardener at the British Embassy in Sofia, for services to strengthening UK/Bulgaria relations, is conferred the Honorary British Empire Medal (BEM).

“My work with the British Council in Sofia, and my 7-month stay in the UK in 1993 and 1994 on a British Council Fellowship, are the foundation of everything I have been able to achieve since 1992. The award is an outstanding recognition of the achievements of myself and the team I have worked with over the past little over 30 years. I am proud and extremely grateful for this recognition!” Stefan Kitanov said.

“I have worked as a gardener at the British Residence for thirty years. My first meeting with His Majesty King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, was in 1998 when he planted a walnut tree in the garden of the residence. During our second meeting, he thanked me personally for my care of the tree he had planted… I can only say that this is a great honour and recognition for me,” Valentin Valyovski said.

Honorary Awards are given, on the proposal of the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, to individuals who are not British or Commonwealth citizens but have made a significant contribution to the relationship between the UK and their country.

On the occasion, British Ambassador to Bulgaria Dr. Rob Dixon said that Mr. Kitanov has made a significant contribution to the development of cultural relations between the UK and Bulgaria by bringing excellent British films to Bulgarian audiences, and that His Majesty’s decision to award the British Empire Medal to Mr. Valentin Valyovski is a fitting and well-deserved recognition of his over 30 years of public service and the dedication with which he has developed and maintained one of the most beautiful gardens in Bulgaria.

BTA/GNA

