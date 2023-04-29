Samini headlines maiden edition Adonko Ghana Festival Ohio

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 28, GNA – Legendary Ghanaian musician Samini will headline the maiden edition of the Adonko Ghana Festival Ohio.

The five-day festival themed “Upholding Ghanaian Culture, the Columbus Way” is scheduled for August 3–7, 2023, and is expected to attract over 1000 people around the world.

Samini, who is a multiple award-winning musician, has been announced as the face of the festival, which would witness some exciting activities, including an investment forum, a taste of Ghana, a tour of Columbus, and a Thanksgiving service, among others.

Madam Tricia Quartey, the Communication and Marketing Director for the festival, speaking at a colourful launch in Accra, said the festival seeks to create a platform for cultural exchange between Accra and Columbus, Ohio.

“Accra and Ohio share a unique bond, and the upcoming festival offers a good platform to celebrate that relationship.

“This relationship was established in 2015 with the goal of promoting culture and boosting economic ties between the two cities.

“The birth of the Ghana Festival Ohio seeks to strengthen the relationship between the Ghanaian community and the Columbus community, as well as promote understanding between the two cultures,” she said.

Madam Quartey also noted that the festival is also targeted at celebrating the tremendous role Ghanaians have played in the development of Ohio.

Samini, for his part, was elated to be part of the festival and looks to showcase Ghanaian music, arts, and culture, among others.

“We are promoting Ghana to the world, and I am willing to support anything that would lead to the growth of Ghanaian culture in the diaspora.

“So we would run a competition on social media where people would have to wear traditional clothing, and the winner would get to win a prize,” he stated.

Samini urged Ghanaians to support this course of promoting Ghanaian culture to the outside world, as it would benefit Ghana’s tourism.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

