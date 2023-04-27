Remain neutral in NPP Presidential Primaries—Kankam Boadu

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, April 27, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Kankam-Boadu, first Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tema-West Constituency, has encouraged party Executives at National, Regional, and Constituency levels to be neutral for all Flagbearer Aspirants.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, he emphasised that seeing party officers dabbling as leading activists for specific candidates did not help the party in their development.

He said the suitable thing to do was to live above blatant factionalism, even if each had his or her own preferences, and to stay out of ongoing campaigns and enable aspirants to campaign on their own merit.

He believed the NPP would win the 2024 general election if party executives remained impartial and efficient in the management of presidential primaries.

“If we, the executives, are neutral and victory comes at the end of the primaries, we can all rally behind the winner and then market him to the rest of the world,” he continued.

Mr. Kankam-Boadu, a procurement officer, stated that all candidates running in the primaries were competent and capable of leading the party; nonetheless, his responsibility as an executive was to unite the party now and in the future.

He urged the Electoral Commission and the party election committee to ensure that the election was free, fair, and credible by providing equal grounds and chances to all candidates.

“Tolerance, perseverance, and adequate support from all members of the party, regardless of social status or religious belief, are required for the NPP to continue to be a great party,” he stated.

He added that the party’s objectives must be to win the 2024 polls, regardless of the candidate, emphasising the need to have candidate that can give Ghanaians success and confidence even before the election.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

