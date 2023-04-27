Profit rises at France’s TotalEnergies in first quarter

Paris, April 27, (dpa/GNA) – French energy and petroleum firm TotalEnergies has seen profits rise in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.

TotalEnergies SE, a French energy and petroleum firm, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income grew 12% to $5.56 billion from last year’s $4.94 billion.

Adjusted net income was $6.54 billion, compared to $8.98 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.61, compared to prior year’s $3.40.

Adjusted earnings per share in euro terms were 2.43 euros, compared to 3.03 euros a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 19% from last year to $14.2 billion.

Revenues from sales dropped 9% to $58.31 billion from $63.94 billion in the prior year.Hydrocarbon production was 2,524 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, up 1% year-on-year.

Further, TotalEnergies announced the first interim dividend of 0.74 euro per share for fiscal year 2023, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2022.

For the second quarter 2023, TotalEnergies anticipates a hydrocarbon production around 2.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

GNA

