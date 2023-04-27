Profit rises at British bank Barclays in first quarter

London, April 27, (dpa/GNA) – Profit has risen at British lender Barclays in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.
Barclays reported on Thursday that its first-quarter profit before tax went up 16% to £2.6 billion ($3.24 billion) from last year’s £2.23 billion.
Attributable profit was £1.78 billion or 11.3 pence per share, up 27% from last year’s £1.40 billion or 8.4 pence per share.
Group income grew 11% to £7.24 billion from £6.5 billion a year ago.
Looking ahead, Barclays said it remains on track to deliver its 2023 targets, with all performance metrics in line with or ahead of guidance at first quarter.
