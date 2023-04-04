Pope Francis says ‘I’m still alive’ as released from hospital

Rome, April 4, (dpa/GNA) – Pope Francis was released from hospital on Saturday, after almost three days of treatment for bronchitis.

As head of the Catholic Church was being driven back to the Vatican from the Gemelli Polyclinic, his motorcade stopped in front of the hospital entrance. The 86-year-old got out of his car and chatted briefly with journalists.

“I’m still alive,” he quipped. He announced that he would be at Mass in St Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday – putting to bed worries in the Vatican that the Pope might miss the Holy Week services and even those at Easter.

GNA

