Physical infrastructure alone cannot secure us victory in 2024—Former NPP Organiser 

By Dennis Peprah



Wenchi, (B/R), April 25, GNA – Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Municipality says physical infrastructural development under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is exceptional, but “that alone cannot guarantee or secure us election victory in 2024”.

He, therefore, called on the government to do more to “put money into the pockets of Ghanaians”, and facilitate the completion of stalled, and abandoned projects, saying that would position the NPP well to be able to canvas for votes and persuade the masses on the need to retain the party in the Election 2024.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Mr Adu, a former Wenchi Youth Organiser of the NPP said the government must do more and create jobs for the youth as well as “make value for the Ghana cedi” saying “our cedi is valueless in the daily market”.



He said “until the Ghanaian electorate see money in their pockets, they would never recognize and appreciate whatever development initiative the government takes. If the system continues like this, and remains unchanged, then we must prepare for election defeat”.



Mr Adu, also the founder of the “G Boys”, an emerging political group in the NPP in the Wenchi constituency indicated the group had a membership of about 300, and ready to conduct a vigorous electioneering campaign, saying “government must give us a convincing campaign message by completing stalled projects in the constituency.



He said funds ought to be made available for the completion of the government laudable initiatives such as the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) and the agenda 111 Hospital projects which he added “are all glaring for everybody to see”.



“The 1D1F has the potential to create more jobs and put money into the pockets of the people. The government must complete projects under these initiatives to give a convincing campaign message for the NPP to lure the voting masses for election victory”, Mr Adu stated.



On the NPP Presidential primaries, Mr Adu said “if the socio-economic plights of the people are alleviated, the NPP will win the Election 2024 with any of the aspirants who are contesting the primaries to lead the party”.



He said all the aspirants contesting the party’s presidential race had charisma, proven track records, and marketability, saying “what we have to do as a party is to make the NPP more attractive and popular in the eyes of the masses”.



Mr Adu, also a former Assemblyman for the Ntoase Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality reminded the party that ‘breaking the eight’ was an arduous task that required unity of purpose, and asked parliamentary and presidential aspirants and their followers to remain decorous and avoid pettiness and attitudes that could disintegrate the party and narrow its political fortunes in the Election 2024.



“Instead, we must all see ourselves as one party, under a great elephant ready to break and push the umbrella into the political grave in the next General Election,” Mr Adu stated.



GNA

