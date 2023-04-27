Party colours must not create division among us — Security analyst

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), April 27, GNA – Mr Godson Bill Ocloo, the Executive Director of Africa Centre for Emergency Management and Human Security, has urged Ghanaians not to allow political parties create division among them.

Mr Ocloo who is also a security analyst, said citizens ought to be mindful of their thoughts and how to address issues especially during the political season to avoid jeopardizing their lives and others.

Mr Ocloo said this in a phone engagement on the sidelines of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed forces and Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commended the Ghanaian government for initiating plans to evacuate some Ghanaian citizens living in Sudan.

He also commended Dr Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for addressing issues regarding unguided utterances among the two biggest political parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mr Ocloo said security issues of the citizenry must be the number one priority of every government. “We must be careful not to witness what happened in the last elections at Ayawaso West Wagon, where some eight innocent people lost their lives,” he added.

He noted that within first 10 days in Sudan, 314 people were killed with over 4,500 sustaining varying degree of injury.

“African Union has a big role to play in putting drastic measures to mitigate all conflicts among the West African Sub-Region.”

Mr Ocloo said African countries must learn how to manage their own affairs and resources than over-depending on favours from the western world.

Mr Ocloo also stated that it was time African leaders realised that they could only see progress if they worked together.

He also emphasised that it was time African Nations shun away from politics of insults and greed, but focused on development that would bring more progress for future generations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

