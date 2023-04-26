Nearly 215,000 Students Enroll in Various Degrees of Higher Education in Bulgaria for 2022/2023 Academic Year

Sofia, April 26 (BTA/GNA) – In the 2022/2023 academic year, 216.5 thousand children were enrolled in preschool education (kindergartens and preparatory groups in schools), the National Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.

In 2022, 61.1 thousand students graduated from primary education, and 23.2 thousand and 13.2 thousand students graduated from secondary education in general education and professional programmes, respectively.

A total of 214.8 thousand students enrolled in the various degrees of higher education (professional bachelor, bachelor and master) for the 2022/2023 academic year. As of December 31, 2022, 6,548 people, of which 764 foreign citizens, are studying for a doctoral degree in this country.

Vocational education and training during the 2022/2023 academic year was carried out in 21 arts schools, 25 sports schools, 351 vocational high schools and 22 vocational colleges with admission after secondary education. The total number of students in professional programmes was 159.3 thousand.

Vocational education was dominated by boys, who were 59.1% of the total number of students in this educational program.

In 2022, 13.2 thousand people graduated from secondary education in art schools, sports schools and vocational high schools with a diploma.

In the 2022/2023 academic year, 1,391 students were enrolled in 28 private vocational high schools and private vocational colleges with post-secondary enrollment, or 0.9% of all students in vocational education.

In the current academic year, there were a total of 12.4 thousand teachers (including principals and deputy principals with teaching jobs) in vocational education, with 94.6% of them having acquired a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

In 2022, 8.3 thousand people aged 16 and over were enrolled in paid vocational training programmes for the acquisition of a vocational qualification degree in vocational training centres, vocational high schools and vocational colleges. By degree of professional qualification, their distribution was as follows: first degree – 3.7 thousand, second degree – 2.1 thousand, and third degree 2.5 thousand people.

BTA/GNA

