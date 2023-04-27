NCCE launches books, reading campaign at Ayawaso – West Municipality 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 27, GNA – The Ayawaso-West Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched a four-day books and reading campaign to improve literacy in the area.

The campaign seeks to empower the citizenry through the power of books and develop their socio-cultural identity for generational impact.

Mr. Edem Afeeva, the Municipal NCCE Director, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the campaign, at Bawaleshie, in Accra, said it was in line with the ‘Accra World Book Capital, 2023’ project, being hosted by Ghana.

The project aims to increase public awareness and education on the benefit of books, reading and creative arts, educate and equip the youth to develop their creative abilities and skills.

Mr. Afeeva said, generally, the campaign sought to promote fundamental human rights and freedoms as pertained to the access to education and information through books.

The NCCE, he said, would be mounting makeshift libraries at Santana, Mempeasem, Bawaleshie and Perez Junction, all at Ayawaso-West, where the youth and public would be encouraged to read at least one book.

On the theme, “Reading to Connect Minds for Social Transformation”, the campaign is being sponsored by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mr. Afeeva hinted that at the end of the Accra World Book Capital, 2023 celebrations, it was expected that the various activities would directly impact a minimum of 100, 000 Ghanaian children and youth.

“Given the opportunity books and reading presents in educating and changing people’s minds, the NCCE intends to use the campaign to raise public awareness for the benefit of society,” he noted.

Through the reading of literature, awareness would also be created among the youth on the harmful effects truancy, substance abuse and teenage pregnancy, he said.

“Ultimately, increased reading and patronage of books will also grow the book industry in the country,” he told the GNA.

GNA

