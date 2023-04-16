N2 Wellness donates to House of Mercy Orphanage

Accra, April 16, GNA – Management of N3 Wellness Hub, an online consultancy that specializes in nutritional and dietetics management has donated food items, toiletries, and an undisclosed amount to House of Mercy Ophanage as part of its charity project.

Mrs Dorcas Asante Afari Chief Executive Officer of the Hub said she the donation was to complement the nutritional needs of the inmates of the orphanage and ensure that they get the required national requirements to grow healthy.

“I feel obliged to assist the needy where possible and seeing these very young innocent children, for the first time, I visited them, I thought with my background as Nutritionist, I can prepare these locally made food items-soyabean powder, fortified tombrown and add few toiletries to support them.”

Mrs Asante Afari said N3 Wellness Hub, was committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment to empower individuals and communities to take control of their health and live their best lives through optimal nutrition and lifestyle choices.

House of Mercy, located at Teiman, near Oyarifa, was established in 2010 and currently has 16 children ranging from 0ne year to 14 years with different forms of ailments.

Mrs Priscilla Terdeku, mother of the orphanage said the children were placed by the Department of Social Welfare.

She said, the home depended on benevolent organisations and philanthropists for care and support and commended N3 Wellness for their generosity.

She appealed for more support to enable them to enrol some of the children who have reached the school going age to schools.

GNA

