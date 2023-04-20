Local Government Service builds capacity of staff

Accra, April 20, GNA – The Office of the Head of Local Government Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, has trained 90 staff from selected Regional Coordinating Councils and Municipal Assemblies under the Local Economic Development programme.

The programme aims to provide financial and technical support to facilitate economic development and create job opportunities for some selected 35 selected and Municipal Assemblies and RCCs across the country.

The workshop was to build the capacities of Regional Coordinating Councils and Municipal Assemblies to implement the second phase of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The participants were from the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

In a message read on his behalf the Head of Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, urged the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and the Municipal Assemblies to leverage on the opportunities provided by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Ghana Enterprise Agency to actualise the investment and business potentials in their respective areas.

He explained that under the programme the Office of the Head of Local Government Service had been mandated to build the capacities of the selected RCCs and MAs.

Hence, the training was a sequel to the first one held at Elmina, with others scheduled to be held at Tamale and Ho for officers in those areas.

The Regional Coordinating Councils and Municipal Assemblies used the platform to project some investment and business opportunities in their respective areas to woo investors.

Dr. George Asafo Agyei, the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), sensitised participants on investment laws and investment opportunities provided by his outfit.

He listed resource availability, available labour and stable government as some of the conditions for conducive investment.

Dr. Asafo Agyei, therefore, entreated both local and foreign businesses to invest in the numerous opportunities provided by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre for economic development and job creation.

Participants toured the Asokwo Municipal Assemblies in Kumasi to identify job creation opportunities in organic farming and leather production.

The Local Economic Development (LED) programme is a Government of Ghana intervention through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, funded by the World Bank for the implementation of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP 2019-2024).

Mr Benjamin Nartey, Director of Budget of the OHLGS, read the speech for Dr Ato Arthur.

GNA

