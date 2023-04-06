Joint technical committee on Geese and Asomdwee Parks project inaugurated

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, April 6, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) have inaugurated a joint technical committee on the Geese and Asomdwee parks project.

The committee, which consists of technocrats from GTA and KoKMA, is expected to develop both parks into viable tourist sites to generate revenue for the country.

Mr Ben Anane Nsiah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations, GTA said Authority identified the Geese Park on castle drive, close to the Asomdwee Park as a tourist site which had been abandoned and taken over by geese.

“We raised it up through the board and we have been given the approval to partner with the Assembly to develop it into a modern tourist site.”

Mr Nsiah said although the project had been surrounded by controversy, drawings had been made and a budget allocated to turn the place into a recreational place.

“Effectively, the scheme for the Asomdwee and Geese parks that will see the place beautifully landscaped has been approved.”

The Deputy CEO said that the GTA was “ready and willing” to partner with willing Assemblies to develop places that would become beautiful tourist sites.

“We are happy that the Assembly is on board with us, and we are hopeful and convinced that we can work quickly to execute this and put one more tourist attraction in the city of Accra.”

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive, for KoKMA said the Assembly was excited to partner with the GTA to produce a strong technical committee to manage the parks and ensure that they were always kept in attractive shape.

He said the Asomdwee Park, which had been left unattended for some time had attracted negative press, but the Assembly would build on its collaboration with the GTA to make the best out of the facility.

He hinted that KoKMA would be collaborating with the GTA to develop other potential tourism sites in the municipality.

